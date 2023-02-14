Officials ask for help finding Steuben County man

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Donald Gene Squires.

Squires, 51, from rural Howe, Indiana is wanted for two counts of OWI causing death and one count of OWI causing catastrophic injury.

The arrest warrant comes from an investigation into a motor vehicle crash that occurred last August on SR 120, near CR 850 W in Steuben County that claimed the lives of a Long Beach couple and left one of their children catastrophically injured.

Squires is described as a white male, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may have a beard or goatee.

Anyone with information on Squires is asked to contact law enforcement or Steuben County Crime Stoppers.