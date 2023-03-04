Official memorial fund established for Master Trooper James R. Bailey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Indiana State Police Release) – The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Master Trooper James R. Bailey.

On March 3, 2023, Master Trooper James R. Bailey was killed in the line of duty after being struck by a vehicle on I-69, south of Auburn in DeKalb County while trying to deploy stop sticks to de-escalate an incident in which a vehicle was fleeing from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Donations can be made at this weblink under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section: https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes

Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @indiana-fallen-heroes.