GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Crime Stoppers in Grant County needs your help in locating a man wanted on several warrants.

Eric Vetor, 43, is described as white, male approximately 5’05” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Vetor is wanted on a several warrants including theft, probation violation, failure to stop at an Accident, and failure to appear.

If you know where Vetor can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.