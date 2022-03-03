Indiana State Police to investigate officer involved shooting in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police have been requested by the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting this morning in Dunkirk involving the Dunkirk Police Department.

The incident happened in 200 block of Mount Auburn Street and claimed the life of a Dunkirk man.

The shooting involved Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower and Dunkirk police officer Erica Post who had responded to a “complaint” around 8:30 a.m. The incident resulted in the death of 36-year-old Kevin P. Zimmerman of Dunkirk. Chief Mumbower and Officer Post both received non-life threatening injuries.

Dunkirk is 48 miles south of Fort Wayne.