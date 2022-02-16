Oak Hill student charged with raping another student

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An 18-year-old man is charged with raping another student on an Oak Hill School Corporation school bus.

Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar of Marion is charged with felony rape and felony sexual battery. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Grant County Jail.

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were contacted by Oak Hill administration back on Jan. 12 regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving two students on a school bus.

The investigation revealed the allegations involved Blanchard-Vigar and a 16-year-old student.

Blanchard-Vigar is held on a $30,000 bond.

An investigation is still ongoing.