NWS to survey possible tornado near Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO): The National Weather Service will be in Van Wert County today to determine if a tornado touched down last night.

A tornado warning was issued at about 8:45pm Wednesday after police reported spotting one a few miles southeast of Van Wert, with reports that it touched down in a field near Mendon Road.

So far there haven’t been any reports of injuries or serious damage, according to the NWS.

It was the second tornado warning of the day for the county, after a radar-indicated storm triggered a warning a few hours earlier.