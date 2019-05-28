NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Flash Flood Warning for several counties

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings for several counties throughout the listening area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 6:30 p.m.:
- Adams
- Jay
The following counties are also under a Flash Flood Warning:
- Adams (until 9:15 p.m.)
- Huntington (until 8:15 p.m.)
- Van Wert (until 9:15 p.m.)
- Wabash (until 8:15 p.m.)
- Wells (until 8:15 p.m.)
WOWO will continue to provide weather updates as they become available.