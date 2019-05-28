NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Flash Flood Warning for several counties

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings for several counties throughout the listening area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 6:30 p.m.:

Adams

Jay

The following counties are also under a Flash Flood Warning:

Adams (until 9:15 p.m.)

Huntington (until 8:15 p.m.)

Van Wert (until 9:15 p.m.)

Wabash (until 8:15 p.m.)

Wells (until 8:15 p.m.)

WOWO will continue to provide weather updates as they become available.