NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Flash Flood Warning for several counties

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
(Photo Supplied/National Weather Service)

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings for several counties throughout the listening area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 6:30 p.m.:

  • Adams
  • Jay

The following counties are also under a Flash Flood Warning:

  • Adams (until 9:15 p.m.)
  • Huntington (until 8:15 p.m.)
  • Van Wert (until 9:15 p.m.)
  • Wabash (until 8:15 p.m.)
  • Wells (until 8:15 p.m.)

WOWO will continue to provide weather updates as they become available.

