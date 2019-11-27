NWS issues High Wind Warning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Strong winds threaten to cause chaos and damage today.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 9 pm tonight for all of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan, and northwest Ohio.

Winds out of the southwest will blow through the area today, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour before eventually dying down by the evening hours. Power outages are expected, and so are downed trees. Those traveling today – the busiest travel day of the year – will also experience difficulties, especially high-profile vehicles like semis.

There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms tonight. Click here to sign up for severe weather text alerts.