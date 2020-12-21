Nursing homes, essential workers among next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The next wave of coronavirus vaccinations are now being given out.

The CDC has identified adults over the age of 75 and frontline essential workers – including education workers, first responders, and grocery store workers – among those who should get the next round of COVID-19 vaccines.

CVS Health has started doing that at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities in several states and will launch the Indiana effort on December 28th.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will start being distributed today, joining Pfizer’s effort, which has been in circulation since December 11th.