Number of COVID-19 cases increase in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The amount of positive COVID-19 tests in the state of Indiana has increased since Friday, March 20, 2020.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state of Indiana was at 79 with two deaths. As of today, that number has increased by 47 cases totaling 126 cases with three total deaths. 833 COVID-19 tests have been done so far in the state as of Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Currently, Allen County has a total of four cases of COVID-19. Marion County has the highest amount of cases in the state with a total of 46 cases. Hamilton County is next with a total of 10 cases.