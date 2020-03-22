Number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana continues to rise

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana continues to rise each day.

As of Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases is at 201, which is 75 more than reported on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The number of tested residents went up 661 in one day to 1,494. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 4 for the state.

The county with the highest amount of cases in the state is still Marion County with 82 cases, which is up 36 cases from Saturday’s total of 46. Hamilton County is second highest with 18 cases, up from 10 cases reported on Saturday.

As of Sunday, March 22, 2020, Allen County now has 5 reported cases of COVID-19.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 in the state, click here.