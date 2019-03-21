Number of flu cases prompts visitor restrictions at area healthcare facilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As a result of the increase in flu cases in the area, Allen County public health officials are recommending temporary visitation restrictions for hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes in the area.

Dr. Debra McMahan, the Allen County Health Commissioner, is recommending healthcare facilities impose restrictions to help protect patients, visitors and staff.

Anyone with cold or flu symptoms that are going to a healthcare facility should wear a mask while in public areas. Visitors under the age of 18 and visitors of all ages that have flu-like symptoms should not be allowed to visit patients. Visitors should be limited to two essential adults per-patient. Essential adults could be designated family members, spouse or domestic partner or spiritual counselors. Anyone that isn’t allergic to the flu vaccine should be vaccinated.

These recommended restrictions are due to the increase of influenza cases. The popular strain currently, H3N2, can be an issue for those at high risk for complications, including the elderly, young children and those with chronic health issues like asthma or heart problems.

Anyone planning to visit someone in a healthcare facility is urged to contact that facility first to get information on their current restrictions.