Notre Dame Stadium back to full capacity for football this fall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): It’s the news that Fighting Irish Football fans have been waiting for: Notre Dame Stadium will be at full capacity for the upcoming season.

University officials say all 77,000+ seats will be able to be filled with the blessing of the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

Notre Dame students and staff are required to be vaccinated by the start of classes in the fall. And anybody who attends a Notre Dame game is encouraged to be vaccinated, as well.

Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick says he is optimistic conditions will allow for tailgating and the other fall football traditions on campus.

This week, ticket sales begin with season ticket members having the opportunity to renew their tickets. In mid-July, Notre Dame’s ticket lottery will begin for all eligible participants and single-game tickets will be made available in mid-August.

