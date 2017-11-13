Notre Dame hockey to play against Wisconsin at Chicago’s United Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): The University of Notre Dame will clash with the University of Wisconsin on a big stage: the United Center in Chicago.

It’s part of an agreement the Irish made with Wisconsin to play back-to-back games in back-to-back years. The Irish will use one of their home games this season to play the Badgers at the United Center on Jan. 21, 2018. Next season, Wisconsin will burn a home game to play the Irish at the United Center.

“We’re excited to be returning to the United Center,” said head coach Jeff Jackson. “Providing our team with the chance to compete in an NHL building is always a great experience and one that can prepare us for future games. Continuing to build on our relationships with the Chicago Blackhawks and United Center, while also playing where so many of our great fans and alumni live, makes it an even more worthwhile trip.”

The Irish played at the United Center during the 2017 Frozen Four, their third trip to college hockey’s semi-finals in the program’s history.

Season ticket holders for both teams get first dibs on tickets this Thurday at 11 a.m. EST at unitedcenter.com, in person at the United Center Box Office or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. EST.