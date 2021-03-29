Notre Dame announces plan to vaccinate all students in April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP): University of Notre Dame officials say they will be able to vaccinate all students on the South Bend campus by the end of the spring semester.

The school will receive enough Pfizer vaccine for every student to be fully inoculated with both necessary doses before the end of May, university president Rev. John Jenkins said in a letter to students, faculty, and staff Thursday night. A vaccination clinic is anticipated to open by Mid-April, but students are only being encouraged — not required — to receive the shots.

“Needless to say, we are delighted to receive this positive news,” Jenkins said, noting that Notre Dame will continue enforcing its current campus health and safety protocols.

The announcement follows Gov. Eric Holcomb’s confirmation in a statewide address Tuesday that all Hoosiers ages 16 and up will qualify for the vaccine starting March 31. The Republican governor said he would also lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions on April 6.

The Indiana Department of Health has indicated that other Indiana colleges and universities would also be allowed to open campus vaccination centers next month. More details about the rollout are expected in the coming weeks.

The Notre Dame vaccination clinic will also have shots available for faculty and staff, Jenkins said, although university officials have asked non-students to first seek out vaccines at local community sites.