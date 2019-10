FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An area in Northwest Fort Wayne is without power due to a blown transformer.

Around 12:13 p.m. a transformer went out in the northwest part of town and is causing major traffic issues. Traffic signals are not working on Lima Road at the intersections of Coliseum Boulevard, Production Road and Ley Road/Progress Road.

Around 693 customers are without power. Indiana Michigan Power indicates that power is expected to be restored at around 5 p.m. on Monday, October 21.