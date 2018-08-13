Northwest Allen County Schools seeking approval for eighth elementary school

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools will speak to the NACS School Board tonight about purchasing land for an eighth elementary school.

NACS needs a new elementary school in order to keep up the district’s growth. The new school is the first NACS capital project funded through a referendum which passed in this year’s primary election.

The specific location of the construction project will be revealed tonight during the NACS School Board meeting at 7 p.m.

If approval to build is granted, the new school will be scheduled to open in August 2020.