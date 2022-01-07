Northwest Allen County Schools Job Fair This Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Saturday morning from 9 A.M. to Noon, Northwest Allen County Schools will host a job fair for adults 18 & older seeking full-time or part-time employment. Multiple stations will be set up in the cafeteria at Carroll Middle School where department leaders and representatives will be on hand to discuss current and future positions within the district including teachers, instructional assistants, substitute staff, bus drivers and more…

NACS will provide laptop access and support for anyone who wishes to complete the online application onsite. More information can be found on the districts website, nacs.k12.in.us