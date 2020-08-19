Northwest Allen County Schools confirms first COVID-19 case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Northwest Allen County Schools confirmed in an e-mail to parents that one student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that those directly affected have been notified. Superintendent Chris Himsel says that the school has made an announcement of this first case as a matter of transparency and a desire for everyone to understand the process.

School officials said that going forward, broad announcement of future positive test results will not be made, and no details were provided for wider publication.