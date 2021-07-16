Northwest Allen County School Board issues statement condemning threats to staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Northwest Allen County School Board issued a statement earlier this week, condemning threats that have been made to staff members over a controversial mask mandate.

The board is asking people to demonstrate respect toward those they may disagree with, and also said that they support the First Amendment but also condemn any threat, implied or real, aimed at educators.

The Journal-Gazette reports that no details surrounding the threats have been released, and that uniformed Allen County Sheriff’s Officers have monitored recent board meetings.