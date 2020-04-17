Northern Indiana VA denies report of selling pandemic equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The northern Indiana Veterans Affairs healthcare system is disputing an Indianapolis TV report that it sold off protective equipment that could’ve been used in the fight against COVID-19.

WTHR reported earlier this week that the VA of Northern Indiana auctioned off equipment like masks, gloves, gowns, and respirators back in January to an anonymous bidder for just over $2,000.

VA spokeswoman Alexandria Sharpe tells the Journal Gazette that the story is not accurate. She says while they did auction off “purifying respirator kits, filters and hoses,” they kept “essential pandemic supplies,” including masks, gloves, and gowns.

Those respirator kits still shouldn’t have been sold, according to Jean Ross of National Nurses United, who says they’re needed to protect nurses from contracting the virus.