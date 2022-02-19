Northern Indiana house fire killed state trooper, daughter

MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — The two people found dead after a fire swept through a house in northern Indiana were a state trooper and her teenage daughter. Indiana State Police said Friday.

The White County Coroner identified the victims of the Monticello house fire as Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and 17-year-old Mya Thompson. Sgt. Thompson was a 23-year veteran of the State Police and the wife of White Circuit Judge Jason Thompson.

“The Indiana State Police family, especially those who knew and worked with Stephanie, grieves today with the Thompson family and the entire Monticello community,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said in a statement.

Monticello police and several fire departments responded to the fire about 2 a.m. Thursday and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames, State Police said.

The home is located near Lake Shafer in Monticello, about 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) north of Lafayette.

State police and the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.