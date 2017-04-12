Northern Indiana city to get new chocolate factory, museums

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend will get a new chocolate production facility and two museums, one with chocolate exhibits and artifacts.

The South Bend Tribune reports that South Bend Chocolate Co. will purchase more than 70 acres of undeveloped land from the city for $1. The purchase agreement being considered requires the company to spend at least $5 million within five years to develop the buildings, totaling at least 60,000 square feet.

Company president Mark Tarner says he hopes to break ground within a year or two, after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is close to South Bend International Airport.

Tarner founded the company in 1991 and now has 13 stores in northern Indiana as well as other locations throughout Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.