Northeast side of Fort Wayne experiencing higher numbers of thefts from vehicles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles in northeast Fort Wayne. There have been at least 10 reports of thefts last week and this week, according to the Journal Gazette.

Items taken from vehicles included wallets, cash, credit cards, jewelry, laptops, shoes, a GPS unit, and a laptop among other things. Locations targeted include the areas of East State Blvd, Maplecrest Road, Trier Road, Lahmeyer Road and Maysville Road.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer, Michael Joyner, responded when asked why he thought thefts spiked in that district and he said “When you look at the items taken, it speaks for itself. Invite a criminal into your car and the invitation will be accepted. It takes 15 seconds to remove items of value from plain sight.”