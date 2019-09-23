Northeast Indiana trick or treat hours for 2019

INDIANA (WOWO) – Area towns in northeast Indiana have released the times for trick or treating this year.
Adams County
- Berne – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Decatur – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Allen County
- Fort Wayne – October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Huntertown – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Leo – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Haven – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Woodburn – October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DeKalb County
- Auburn – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Garrett – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Huntington County
- Huntington – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Roanoke – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Noble County
- Kendallville – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ligonier – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Steuben County
- Angola – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fremont – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wells County
- Bluffton – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Ossian – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Whitley County
- Churubusco – October 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Columbia City – October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.