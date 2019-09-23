Northeast Indiana trick or treat hours for 2019

By
Heather Starr
-
("Trick or Treat" by Pauls Imaging Photography, CC BY- IND 2.0)

INDIANA (WOWO) – Area towns in northeast Indiana have released the times for trick or treating this year.

Adams County

  • Berne – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Decatur – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Allen County

  • Fort Wayne – October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Huntertown – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Leo – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • New Haven – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Woodburn – October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DeKalb County

  • Auburn – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Garrett – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntington County

  • Huntington – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Roanoke – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noble County

  • Kendallville – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Ligonier – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Steuben County

  • Angola – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fremont – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wells County

  • Bluffton – October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Ossian – October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Whitley County

  • Churubusco – October 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Columbia City – October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

