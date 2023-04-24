Northeast Indiana Bowling Standout Victorious Once Again

MILWAUKEE, WI (WOWO): Huntington North High School graduate, and Bluffton, Indiana resident E.J. Tackett was victorious on Sunday afternoon in the Professional Bowlers Association World Championship at Bowlero Wauwatosa just outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The win solidified his fifth title of the season including his second major victory of the year following the Northeast Indiana standout’s victory this past February at the U.S. Open in Indianapolis.

The 30-year-old who now resides in Bluffton was victorious over Australian, Jason Belmonte 254-247 in the Championship Match. With the win, Tackett becomes the youngest player in history to win 21 PBA Tour titles. With the win, Tackett put himself in position as the favorite in the PBA “Player of the Year” race.

He owns a Tour-high five titles and over $350,000 in earnings entering the final major of the season at the PBA Players Championship.