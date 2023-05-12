Northeast Fort Wayne Home Severely Damaged After Thursday Night Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fire crews in Fort Wayne are still investigating after a home was ravished in flames Thursday Night on the cities’ Northeast side. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that a fire burned through a home Thursday evening, which caused extensive damage and sent thick plume of smoke over the neighborhood.

The blaze sparked around 6:30 p.m. in a home on Park State Drive, near Goeglein and Maysville roads. Firefighters and investigators were on the scene for several hours as neighbors looked on with concern. Residents of the home are reported to have all escaped safely, but a dog unfortunately did not make it out.

An initial cause of the fire has not yet been released.