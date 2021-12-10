North Adams Schools move to e-learning due to threat

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): A potential threat has forced an area school district to cancel in-person classes today.

North Adams Schools moved everything to e-learning today after the school district received what Superintendent Kim Hiatt referred to as a “potential threat to campus safety” Thursday night.

Hiatt did not go into detail about the threat, other than to say that an investigation is underway.

Schools across the country are on alert after a shooting at a school in Michigan last week left four people dead and several others wounded.