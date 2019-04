FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nobody was hurt in a house fire in Fort Wayne last night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a home in the 2600 block of Marcy Lane at just past 8pm Thursday. When they arrived they found smoke coming out a one-story wood frame house.

A fire was discovered in the bedroom, and firefighters were able to bring it under control in about 20 minutes.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.