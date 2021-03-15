None injured in mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A mobile home suffered extensive damage in a fire Sunday night.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a double-wide at the Carrington Pointe neighborhood at about 9:15pm after neighbors spotted flames coming from the home. Two adults and a child managed to get out safely by the time firefighters arrived, and the fire was under control within a half-hour but not before significant damage had been done.

Firefighters determined the blaze had been started by the improper disposal of grilling ashes.

The home’s occupants received assistance from the American Red Cross.