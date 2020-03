FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown fire was started accidentally.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a house on Cortland Avenue, a few blocks west of Science Central, just before 2pm Thursday to find a fire in a bedroom on the home’s second floor.

Two adults and four children had managed to get themselves out safely before firefighters arrived.

The Fire Department says the blaze, which did moderate damage, was started by one of the children, who had been playing with matches.