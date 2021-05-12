Non-Profit Grant Program to help Hoosier Vets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Network Indiana): Non-profit organizations can apply for grant money from the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) that will help veterans with a variety of services.

The application period for the Grants for Veterans’ Services (GVS) runs through June 14. Eligible applicants must be a non-profit organization registered with the Indiana Secretary of State and use the money to help veterans in any of the following areas:

-Work to eliminate homelessness

-Prevent near-term homelessness

-Provide assistance concerning safe and secure living conditions

-Provide assistance for veterans moving from public housing programs toward home ownership or long-term rental status

-Provide assistance in finding available state and federal resources

-Provide therapeutic services

-Provide on-the-job training and job search assistance

The department will award grants that range from $25,000 to $150,000 depending on the number of eligible applicants, the applicants’ needs, and the availability of money.

“IDVA’s previous GVS awards focused on veteran homelessness,” said Dennis Wimer, IDVA director. “We are excited to be able to continue that work in addition to providing grant funds concerning other areas of critical need for Indiana’s veterans including therapeutic services, connecting veterans with their state and federal benefits, and job training and job search assistance.”

Applications are due by 5 pm EST June 14. The grant period of performance will begin July 1.