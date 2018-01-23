Noble County woman busted for stealing more than $376,000 from employer

By
Kayla Blakeslee
-
0
1571
Photo Supplied / Noble County Sheriff’s Department

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Noble County woman is under arrest after stealing more than $376,000 from her employer.

Lorene Streb was arrested earlier this week for theft from T&T Plumbing of LaOtto. Officials with T&T Plumbing requested that the Noble County Sheriff’s Department investigate the theft after an accounting discrepancy had been discovered during a leave of absence being taken by Streb.

Turns out, she has been using inactive vendor accounts in order to mask the transactions. In total, she took $376,574.78 over a five year time period.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here