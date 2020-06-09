Noble County reports day care COVID-19 outbreak

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Noble County is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at a day care facility in Auburn.

This has resulted in a positive test for at least one Noble County resident under six months old.

Noble County officials also reported the first death of a person not associated with a nursing home and another death in a nursing home with a known outbreak.

Officials urge anyone at least 65 years old or with a chronic health condition who has spent more than 10 minutes with someone who has COVID-19 to get tested for free. You can register here or call 888-634-1116.