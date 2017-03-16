Noble County Police use drone to catch suspect

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Noble County Sheriff’s Department used a drone to catch a man who fled from police Wednesday night.

Police got a call at about 9:30 pm about a suspicious vehicle in Albion. When officers caught up with the vehicle and watched it make several traffic violations, the driver took off instead of pulling over, eventually crashing at the intersection of River Road and County Road 100 North. Then he fled on foot.

Police deployed dogs, as well as the Sheriff Department’s new aerial drone, which found the man with thermal imaging, and led police to him.

40-year-old Michael Jacobs was taken into custody and is now in the Noble County Jail.