Noble County Police looking for work release offender

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a work release offender who failed to show up at his scheduled time.

34-year-old Joseph Stevens failed to return to lawful detention after being out on a pass. He left around 11:42 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 for a four-hour pass to a residence in Avilla. He was scheduled to report back around 4 p.m. that same day.

Stevens is described as a white male, with brown hair, blues eyes, 6 feet 2 inches and weighs around 223 pounds. Stevens has several tattoos on his face, neck and arms. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. He may have possibly gotten into an older white sedan.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Stevens, contact the Noble County Sheriff’s Department or any other law enforcement agency.