Noble County officers locate wanted man with drugs and stolen vehicle, two others arrested

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were taken into custody after Noble County officers tracked down a wanted man and found drugs, a firearm and a large amount of cash within a stolen vehicle.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip that Tyson Andrew Eminger, who was wanted out of Noble County on multiple charges, was in the area of 1280 W. North Street in Kendallville.

Several officers set up on the location and noticed a man matching Eminger’s description walking near a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

When officers confronted him, he ran and then began fighting with officers. He was eventually taken into custody and confirmed to be Eminger.

The vehicle he had been in was found to be stolen out of Kendallville with a stolen license plate.

Noble County Canine Ike alerted the presence of illegal narcotics, and officers located 40 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Two other people inside the vehicle were taken into custody along with Eminger, and formal charges will be filed within the next few days.