Noble County manufacturing plant to close

LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO): A manufacturing plant in Noble County will shut down next year.

Michigan-based Vibracoustic has notified the state that it will shut down its Ligonier facility by the end of June, leaving 85 employees out of work, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The company makes torsional vibration dampeners for the auto industry and did not provide a reason for the closure.

The layoffs will come in waves, starting in January, but employees will be given the chance to transfer to other Vibracoustic facilities.