Noble County man facing six felony counts involving child pornography

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO): 37 year old Gary Masters II of Rome City has been arrested by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on six felony counts including two counts of child exploitation, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of child solicitation.

State Police received a tip that Masters was allegedly using an online account to store child pornography, and that he had also been reportedly soliciting children using various online messaging applications.

He was already in jail on unrelated charges and will remain pending arraignment in Noble County court.

CHARGES: