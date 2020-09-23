Noble County launches Virtual Job Board

ALBION, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): The Noble County Economic Development Corp. is launching a virtual job board and other workforce resources to help attract and retain talent. The organization says the Work Noble website aims to help workers facing job loss and career transition, especially following the closure announcement from LSC Communications affecting more than 300 workers.

The EDC, along with Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe, WorkOne Northeast, and other local stakeholders, say they’ve been working together to form strategies to help local workers through the transition.

“At this early stage of launch, Work Noble already has nearly 300 job opportunities at 16 locations identified,” said Gary Gatman, executive director of the Noble County EDC. “We know there are a lot of good job prospects right here in Noble County and want every worker affected by job loss due to the pandemic, or for any other reason, to know they are valued. Our rapid response team is here to help them stay local and thrive.”

The organization says Work Noble is a permanent addition to the county’s economic development efforts. Gatman says his team is working with LSC Communications and two job fairs will be held in Kendallville in October.

In addition to finding local jobs, the EDC says users can navigate the Skill Up section with links to various programs offered locally. Local nonprofit agencies are also available to help with household transitions and any short-term financial hardships as a result of job loss.