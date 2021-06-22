Noble County EDC to launch new round of COVID relief grants

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO): Small businesses in Noble County could qualify for a new round of COVID-related recovery grants.

According to the Noble County Economic Development Corporation, the COVID Recovery Grant Program will distribute nearly $200,000 in grants to for-profit businesses that operate in Noble County and employ up to 50 workers.

“The opportunity for the EDC to work with the county and OCRA (Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs) to deliver financial assistance to keep our small businesses thriving is critical,” explained Gary Gatman, director of the EDC. “We hope this program will help more locally owned small businesses expand their digital presence and make other improvements to enhance sustainability. The world has shifted in a way that requires most small businesses to conduct more business online. This funding may help in that way, and to recover from losses of revenue due to COVID.”

Applicants will have to prove a “significant loss in revenue or income” due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders.

You can apply by calling (260) 636-3800 or visiting NobleCountyEDC.com.