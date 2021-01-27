Noble County Dana plant to close

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO): An auto parts plant in Noble County is shutting down.

According to the Journal Gazette, Dana Light Axle Products LLC will shut down its service parts and export packaging center in Albion by the end of May, cutting 43 full-time and 30 temporary workers starting around April 30th.

The plant’s manager says the decision to shut down was necessary due to market conditions.

Dana Corporation also owns a facility on West State Blvd. in Fort Wayne, and some of the workers have been offered jobs there.