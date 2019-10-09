No serious injuries after school bus crash in Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Northern Wells Community Schools bus full of high school students was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The school bus and a vehicle crashed just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of US 224 W and US 27/33 N.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the bus was carrying around 40 students. None of the students or the bus driver were hurt in the crash. However, due to protocol, everyone was taken to the hospital for examinations.

The other vehicle’s driver went to the hospital as well for treatment.

Most of the students were taken back to school or released to their parents before lunchtime.