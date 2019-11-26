No objections to FWCS improvement project

By
Darrin Wright
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If anyone attending a public hearing about an improvement proposal for Fort Wayne Community Schools last night was against it, they didn’t say anything.

The Journal Gazette reports that school district officials got no public feedback on the proposed $130-million plan that includes security updates, better energy efficiency, and more classrooms at two elementary schools that are currently using modular buildings.

The so-called “REPAIR 2020” initiative will be presented as a referendum to voters in May. The district will hold another public hearing on December 9th.

