No Injuries Reported In Wednesday Night Fort Wayne Hostage Situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A hostage situation Wednesday Night in Fort Wayne ended without major incident. Fort Wayne Police were called for an unknown problem Wednesday evening shortly before 9:30 P.M. to the 6500 block of Londonderry Lane. Once police arrived, they found that there was an adult male subject armed with a handgun barricaded inside of the home with an adult female hostage. The suspect refused to allow the victim to exit the home and also refused to exit the home himself, willingly.

After several hours and after numerous attempts were made by police to allow the victim to exit the home and for the suspect to exit safely on his own, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Neither the female victim nor the male suspect were injured. This incident remains under investigation.