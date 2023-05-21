No injuries reported after early morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Firefighters extinguished a house fire on the west side of Fort Wayne early Sunday morning.

It started around 3:06 A.M. when firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Neuhaus Drive on a report of smoke inside a home.

When fire crews arrived at the house, they found smoke showing from the attic and interior of the home. Firefighters made their way inside the home looking for a fire and found the blaze inside a bedroom.

Fire crews put out the fire and then searched through the home to make sure there were not any hidden fires while also ventilating the house of smoke.

The fire was under control in just under 20 minutes.

A woman and her two dogs managed to evacuate the house before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.