No injuries in apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): No injuries were reported in an overnight apartment fire in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were alerted to an apartment fire at 5840 Bunt Drive at 2:43am. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire coming out of the front window of the apartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire then checked to see if it spread into the attic area. The apartment was vacant, but those in the apartment next door were evacuated by firefighters.

No injuries were reported. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.