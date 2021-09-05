No injuries after small plane crashes at Smith Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in a soybean field within Smith Field Airport Saturday.

It happened after a single engine “tail dragger” plane took off from Smith Field Airport and then turned the aircraft around before it overturned and crashed at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority director of operations and facilities, Joe Marana, said the only passenger on the plane was not hurt.

According to the Journal Gazette, several passers-by ran to help the pilot after watching the aircraft flip over and indicated that the pilot crawled out of the plane and didn’t appear to need any help.

Marana says the last time there was a plane crash at Smith Field was last summer when the plane landed on the other side of Cook Road. There were also no injuries associated with that crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the Fort Wayne Police Department. Sgt. Rodney Bradtmueller with the FWPD air support unit states that his team will be mapping the scene with their drones.

The cause of the crash will be released once the investigation is complete.