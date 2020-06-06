No Fans at IMS, Indy Lights Cancelled and Texas Preview

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces fans won’t be allowed in the stands for the IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader over Fourth of July weekend, A preview of Saturday night’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway plus the 2020 Indy Lights season is cancelled.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

