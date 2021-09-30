NIPSCO seeking rate hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It might cost more to heat your home soon.

NIPSCO is asking the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for a 17% rate hike on natural gas, according to the Journal Gazette.

The company says if it’s approved, the average residential customer would see an overall increase of $9 a month, with the base monthly charge rising from $14 to $24.50 as well. It would go into effect on September 1st of next year and bring in an extra $115-million a year for the company.

It’ll have to get past a review process and public input sessions first.